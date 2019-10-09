Manor Township Police announce 3 arrests for DUI-related offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manor Township Police announced that they have charged three people in separate DUI-related incidents that occurred last month.

The suspects charged are:

Wendy Grace Stuttler, 26, of Millersville (Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Area). At 6:32 p.m. on Sept. 23, police say, an officer was conducting a follow-up investigation of an earlier crash on Stone Mill Road near Schoolhouse Road when a tan Hyundai sedan driven by Stuttler failed to slow down as it passed the officer’s vehicle, and also failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The officer initiated a traffic stop at the 1700 block of Valley Forge Road, determined Stuttler was under the influence of drugs, and took her into custody, police say. A Drug Recognition Expert later determined Stuttler was under the influence of cannabis and narcotic analgesics, according to police. Stuttler allegedly refused to submit to chemical blood testing.

Tanner Kough Bowman-King, 24, of Lititz (Two counts of DUI, Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle, Careless Driving). Police say at 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 29, a gray Ford Escape struck an occupied parked vehicle on the 1500 block of Manor Boulevard and fled the scene. The victim followed the vehicle, contacted police and provided a description of the vehicle, which was shared with area police departments. An East Hempfield Township Police officer located the vehicle, stopped it on the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue, and detained Bowman-King, who was driving, police say. Bowman-King was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody for blood and breath testing.