Oh deer! Lancaster County business goes viral after posting photo of life-sized, deer-themed wedding cake

Lancaster County business goes viral after posting photo of life-sized, deer-themed wedding cake

LANCASTER COUNTY — When it comes to unique culinary creations, this one takes the cake.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, a Lancaster County buffet restaurant and farm market, is going viral on social media after posting a photo of a life-sized, deer-themed wedding cake recently on Facebook.

The cake was created by Pam McNeal, cake decorating supervisor at Shady Maple’s Farm Market.

The restaurant posted a photo of it Saturday night. The photo has gotten more than 4,700 reactions, and has been shared more than 4,500 times.