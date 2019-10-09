× Police: 18-year-old man caught with stolen handgun in Lancaster City

LANCASTER — An 18-year-old man was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun after he trespassed through an apartment complex in Lancaster on October 2, police say.

Roque Arocho-Flores faces the following charges in connection with the incident: firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and defiant trespass, court documents show.

Police say a sergeant was on patrol in the 500 block of South Lime Street when he observed an unknown male — later identified as Arocho-Flores — place an unknown object in a jacket pocket and walk away with a group of people.

The males walked west toward South Duke Street and then through the Hillrise Apartments complex in the 300 block of Howard Avenue. Police say the property is clearly posted against trespass.

The sergeant stopped the males as they exited the complex onto the 400 block of South Duke Street. Police say the males did not live in the complex and had no legitimate reason for being there.

An investigation revealed that Arocho-Flores possessed a handgun that had been reported stolen in West Lampeter Township. He also did not have a permit to carry a firearm in concealed fashion.

Arocho-Flores was then taken into custody.