Police: Body found in Harrisburg hotel room

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating the death of a female who was found in a hotel room at the Quality Inn in Harrisburg.

Police say they responded to the hotel on South Front Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a deceased person. Upon arrival, they found the body of a female in one of the rooms.

The cause of the person’s death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.