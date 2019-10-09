Police investigating deadly shooting in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. --A deadly shooting in Lancaster is under investigation.

Police say they were dispatched following reports of a shooting in the area of South Lime and Juniata Streets around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived on scene, they found 24-year-old Luis Perez on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police spent hours canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses searching for the person responsible.

On Wednesday, family and friends gathered for a candle light vigil.

"They killed him for no reason," said Jay Sanchez, cousin. "He has two kids, his birthday was next month, those cowards killed him," he added.

"He was a good father, a good friend," said Jenine Morales, family friend.

“He was always friendly with everybody," said Isaiah Del Rosario, cousin. "I always used to tell him to stop being so nice to everybody because people are going to take advantage of that. He was my boy he never had problems with anyone," he added.

No suspects have been named.

Officials say more information is expected to be released in the coming days.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.