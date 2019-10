× Police on scene of shooting in Lancaster City

LANCASTER — Police are on scene of a shooting in Lancaster, according to dispatch.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Juniata Street and South Lime Street around 3:26 p.m., dispatch says.

One person was shot, according to dispatch. There’s no word on that individual’s condition.

The scene is currently active.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.