HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft that occurred Sept. 27 at a Weis Market on Union Deposit Road.

Police say the suspect stole approximately $300 worth of goods from the store, located in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Det. Darryl Brown at 106@susquehannatwp.com or (717) 909-9242.