× Police seek Stonewall Jackson Kiser III, accused of altering, forging check in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 41-year-old Baltimore man with forgery and theft by deception after he allegedly altered and cashed a check made out to another person at a Lancaster County bank last month.

Stonewall Jackson Kiser III remains wanted on the charges, according to Manheim Township Police. He allegedly altered the amount on the check and forged his own name on it, police say. Kiser took the check, which was originally made out for a total of $65,533.25, obliterated the “6,” had the check made out to him, and cashed it for $5,533.25 at a bank on Oregon Pike in Lancaster, police say.

It was later determined that the check had been stolen, according to police.

Anyone with information on Kiser or his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.