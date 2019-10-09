× Portion of I-81 North in Cumberland County will be reduced to one lane this weekend, PennDOT says

HARRISBURG — A portion of Interstate 81 North between Exit 50 and Exits 52 A-B in Cumberland County will be restricted to one lane over the weekend while workers perform concrete patching in the area.

The work area stretches from just north of Carlisle Borough to U.S. 11 in Middlesex Township, according to PennDOT.

The restriction will be in place from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said. The affected section of I-81 averages more than 32,300 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route, PennDOT said.