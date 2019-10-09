× Questions remain over when crashed plane will be removed from the Susquehanna River

The plane that crash-landed in the Susquehanna River Friday near Middletown remains in the water as plans to remove the wreckage have still not been announced.

FOX43 has made multiple calls to multiple agencies to learn when and how the plane will be removed. However, at this time, no plans have been announced. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told FOX43, there is no investigative reason for why the plane has not been removed from the water at this point. But, officials confirm, it is the owners responsibility to remove the plane. The plane is registered to Barjack Aviation LLC. Attempts to reach the owner of the plane have not been successful.

A spokesperson for Harrisburg International Airport tells FOX43, removing the plane may be tricky due to the shallow water. However, the airport would only become involved if removal requires the aid of equipment such as a helicopter. Once removed, officials said, the plane will be moved to a secure location where the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) can take the plane apart and investigate further into what caused the crash.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection and the Fish and Boat Commission said both departments are monitoring the situation for environmental concerns. However, at this time, both agencies said they are not involved because no pollution concerns have been reported. The Fish and Boat Commission also told FOX43, they have offered to assist in the plane’s removal, if needed.

