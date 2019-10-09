× State Police investigating burglary in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at S&M Fuel Mart in Middle Paxton Township.

State Police say the pictured individual broke the glass door to gain entry to the market on Allegheny Street and then allegedly removed bill collector cassettes from each of the video lottery machines. The suspect then fled.

He is described as a white male with a medium build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact State Police at 717-671-7500 or PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.