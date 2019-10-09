× Two prison guards injured in ‘inmate-on-staff assault’ at SCI Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two prison guards were injured Saturday in an “inmate-on-staff assault” at State Correctional Institution (SCI) – Camp Hill, according to prison officials.

State Police said that the guards were administering medication to an inmate at 7 p.m. when the inmate elbowed a guard and then bit off a portion of another guard’s finger. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The inmate was transferred to a restricted unit at another state prison, prison officials added.

State Police said the inmate will be charged with aggravated assault and other assault charges.

An investigation is underway.