U.S. Postal Service to Hire 150 Seasonal Workers in Central PA

If you’re looking for some extra work to help you buy all those Christmas presents, The United States Postal Service is looking to hire around 150 workers in Central PA for the upcoming Holiday Season.

The seasonal jobs will primarily be located at 3 processing centers in the Harrisburg, Lancaster, and Lehigh Valley areas. Some Post Office jobs will also be included. Holiday workers can make about $16 dollars an hour.

According to Pennlive, USPS plans to hold multiple job fairs in October that all last from 8 A.M. until 3 P.M.

October 15th: 120 W. Jefferson Ave. Myerstown, Lebanon County

October 16th: 500 N. Main St. Red Lion, York County

October 21st: 47 S. Main St. Manheim, Lancaster County

October 25th: 66 W. Louther St. Carlisle, Cumberland County

Applicants can also visit The USPS Career Website for more information.