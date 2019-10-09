Woman facing charges for fatally shooting neighbor’s dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A York County woman faces a number of charges, after police said she shot and killed her neighbor's dog last month.

Last month, Brian and Tammy Timcheck's 1-year-old pug puppy Zoe ran out of their home. Brian went outside, called her name and looked for her. He heard two gun shots, found Zoe, and watched, as the third shot hit her.

"To this day, we find it's difficult still," Brian said. "To the point where we don't look at any photos or anything of her."

"I don't know why anybody would ever want to bring harm to a 10 -and-a-half pound pug puppy," Tammy said. "I really can't answer that."

According to court documents, their neighbor, 49-year-old Joan McClintock admitted to police she shot Zoe, claiming she was running around her animal pens and scaring the birds. Brian told investigators that he did not see any loose animals or birds near his pug.

"It's just not the same," Tammy said. "There's an emptiness. A void. Ya know, we loved her and anybody that ever had any contact with her enjoyed her. She was perfect."

Police found McClintock was not justified to shoot and kill the dog. She faces charges for animal cruelty and recklessly endangering another person.

Now a fence surrounds the Timcheck's backyard.

"It's scary," Tammy said. "It's scary to think that something like that could happen somewhere like this in a residential neighborhood that we felt safe in for so many years and now, it's just not the same."

FOX 43 reached out to multiple agencies. McClintock has not been arraigned yet. That warrant stills stands. We knocked on her front door and no one answered.