York County judge candidate Sandra Thompson faces public reprimand from Disciplinary Board

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The Disciplinary Board of The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania filed a public reprimand against a York County judge candidate.

Sandra Thompson, 51, who is an attorney, is running for an open seat on the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Thompson is facing a public reprimand for violating rules of professional responsibility.

Public records show The Disciplinary Board alleges Thompson double charged a client.

Documents show the clients original attorney, before Thompson, had a contingency fee agreement that if the client won the case, Thompson was to give the former lawyer thirty five percent of the legal fee's he was entitled to.

However the reprimand states Thompson did not follow through.

Public records also show in 2018, a federal judge asked Thompson multiple times to pay the nearly $50,000 she owed, but she never did.

We called Thompson to see if she’d be willing to speak with us about the reprimand, however she did not return our calls.

Last year, the owner of Grandview Golf Club in York County called police on Thompson and four other black women for golfing too slowly. In turn, Pennsylvania's Human Relations Commission took on the case, holding multiple hearings.

No official date has been set for Thompson to appear in front of The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Thompson still has the right to appeal the reprimand.

Elections are on Tuesday November 5th.