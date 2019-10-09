× York Police arrest suspect in attempted car robbery

YORK — York City Police have arrested an 18-year-old East York man accused of damaging another man’s car while attempting to rob it during an incident Monday on the 200 block of Willis Road.

Kevin Hamilton is charged with robbery and related offenses in the incident, which occurred at about 5:08 p.m., police say. He allegedly approached the victim as the victim was sitting in his car, police say. While a second suspect, who police have not yet identified, spoke to the victim, Hamilton drew a gun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded he give them the car, police say.

The victim told police he quickly drove away, but Hamilton struck the back of the car with a gun, damaging the vehicle, according to police.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident and used it to identify Hamilton as one of the suspects.

He was arrested Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of Lincoln and Beaver streets, police say.

Police are still trying to identify the other suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police.