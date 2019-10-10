14-year-old charged with homicide in connection to Lancaster shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER -- Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death of a Lancaster man Wednesday on the 600 block of South Lime Street.

Rahmir Hopkins will be charged as an adult after consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, according to Lancaster Police.

Hopkins is accused of fatally shooting Luis A. Perez, 25, Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Perez was found lying unresponsive at the intersection of South Lime and Juniata Streets by a police detective who was driving through the area at 3:25 p.m., police say. The detective immediately alerted dispatch and attempted to render aid to Perez, but lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene, police say.

According to police, investigators spoke with several witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident and learned that there had been a verbal dispute between Perez and a group of three males. The verbal dispute reportedly turned into a physical altercation, and during the altercation a gunshot was fired, striking Perez in the torso.

Perez walked a short distance before collapsing, while the suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen running east in the 100 block of Juniata Street toward S. Plum Street, witnesses allegedly told police.

According to court documents, a detective who was reviewing surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses recognized Hopkins from a prior investigation as one of the three people involved.

Hopkins allegedly turned himself in to authorities at the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station shortly before noon on Thursday, accompanied by a parent, police say.

He is charged with criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Hopkins remains in custody and will be held for arraignment on the charges, according to police.

Investigators are still attempting to identify the other two males seen with Hopkins at the time of the shooting, and to determine what role they may have had in it, according to police.

