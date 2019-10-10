A fantastic fall day to end the week Friday!

A FEW CLOUDS RETURN: Clouds build back across the area this evening. Temperatures slowly fall from the 60s into the 50s. Winds remain light. Overnight, lows drop to the 40s once again under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain slim, and despite a few more afternoon clouds, it’s a beautiful fall day to end the week. Winds shift to the southwest Saturday, ahead of our next frontal system, so despite the clouds, afternoon readings make a run at the upper 60s. The front arrives with little moisture, so may be a stray shower or two is possible during the evening, but that is about it. Sunday is a beautiful fall day with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows return to the 40s and with the bright blue skies, temperatures rise to the lower to middle 60s. We continue the dry spell into the work week. However, if you are looking for rain, it does return mid-week.

DRY START TO RAIN AND CHILL: Monday and Tuesday high pressure brings bright blue skies, and readings a tad above average in the upper 60s. Our next potent system brings much needed rain chances Wednesday and cooler readings. Thursday, highs won’t climb out of the 50s for many, and winds are expected to be quite breezy.

