A jump start to the first day of the 74th Annual PA National Horse Show in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania National Horse Show is jumping right into its first day at the Farm Show Complex, on Thursday morning with the Junior Weekend.

The horse show is celebrating its 74th year, packed over the next 10 days with a variety of events and competitions happening daily.

The 10 day competition runs from October 10, until October 19. The Jr. weekend will wrap up on October 14, and transition into the Adult Week.

The PA National Horse Show brings in roughly 1,400 top competitors and their horses from across the country. From fan appreciation to family fun days, to vendors for shopping, food, and of course the competitions-- there's a lot going on at the show.

A portion of the money from the show will go directly towards Therapeutic Riding, which helps anyone with special needs, to even Veterans with PTSD. The grants they receive help train therapeutic equestrian endeavors and support rescue efforts.

Most of the Junior riders are traveling pretty far and working extremely hard to get here. They say not only are they spending time doing extensive training with their horses to get stronger, but they also make sure to set aside time for bonding and leisurely things too.

For more information about what's happening each day at the horse show, tickets, and more you can visit their website.