Access roads at Raystown Lake in Huntington County to open for hunting season, Army Corps of Engineers says

HUNTINGTON COUNTY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Raystown Lake announced Thursday that several access roads will be open to accommodate upcoming hunting seasons.

High Germany Road (Gate 28/Nancy’s Camp Service Road, off Old Plank Road) has already opened, and will remain so until Dec. 14, according to the Corps of Engineers.

The following gates will be open from October 19 – December 14, 2019:

Hawn Road (Gate 1 – end of Hawn’s Bridge Road)

Susquehannock Campground Road (Gate 8 – off Bakers Hollow Road)

Upper Corners Road (Gate 13 – off Upper Corners Road)

Fink Road (Gate 27 – off John Bum Road)

Miller Farm Road (Gate 35 – end of Weaver Falls Road)

The Corps said it may temporarily close these gated roads depending on weather, road conditions or other special activities. There is no off-season maintenance on these roadways; vehicle operators will be traveling at their own risk.

Other outdoor recreational users, such as nature observers, mountain bikers and hikers, may also use the open roads for vehicle access during this period, the Corps said.

The Allegrippis Trails System will only be closed for the deer regular firearms season (November 30-December 14).

The Corps urges hunters to please be aware of their surroundings and always positively identify their target.