Comcast announces boost in download speeds in several Internet packages for PA subscribers

Comcast customers in Pennsylvania might soon notice an increase in their home Internet speeds, the communications giant said.

The company announced in a press release that it’s increasing download speeds for some of its most popular Xfinity Internet packages for residential customers in the Northeast Division, which includes Pennsylvania and 13 other northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Download speeds for the Northeast Division’s most popular speed tiers – including Performance, Performance Pro and Blast! – have increased by as much as 60-plus percent, helping to power the rapidly-growing number of connected devices in consumers’ homes, Comcast said in the release.

According to Comcast, the speed boosts include:

Extreme tier download speeds increasing 50% from 400 Mbps to 600 Mbps

tier download speeds increasing 50% from Blast tier download speeds increasing 20% from 250 Mbps to 300 Mbps

tier download speeds increasing 20% from Performance Pro tier download speeds increasing more than 30% from 150 Mbps to 200 Mbps

tier download speeds increasing more than 30% from Performance tier download speeds increasing more than 60% from 60 Mbps to 100 Mbps

tier download speeds increasing more than 60% from Performance Starter tier download speeds increasing more than 60% from 15 Mbps to 25 Mbps

About 85 percent of Internet customers in the Northeast Division subscribe to one of these tiers and will have these enhanced download speeds, whether they purchase Xfinity Internet on a stand-alone basis or as part of a package, according to Comcast.

Over the next several weeks, customers who lease a gateway will automatically receive the new speeds. Other customers who purchased their own modems should check online to see if they need a new device that is capable of handling these faster speeds, Comcast said.

“Modern homes require fast Internet, wall-to-wall WiFi, and a way to manage the connectivity needs of the entire household,” said Kevin Casey, President of Comcast’s Northeast Division. “Faster speeds, combined with Xfinity xFi’s advanced WiFi coverage and controls, give our Internet customers an unmatched experience along with the tools to manage an expanding number of connected devices, apps and constantly-evolving technologies.”