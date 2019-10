Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State Senator Doug Mastriano, a Republican representing parts of Franklin, Adams, and York Counties, was a guest on this week's FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Mastriano was elected to represent the 33rd District after a special election in May to fill the seat left vacant by a retiring Rich Alloway.

He retired in 2017 after 30 years active military service, in which he worked in intelligence, and as a U.S. Army Colonel.