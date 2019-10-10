HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Results

Posted 11:04 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09PM, October 11, 2019
Football Generic Web

Friday, October 11

Non-League

Elizabethtown 6   Penn Manor  37

Dover  37   Mifflin County  21

Lower Dauphin  13   Governor Mifflin  49

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

McCaskey  0   Hempfield  46

Cedar Crest  0   Manheim Township  62

Warwick  7   Wilson  14

Section 2

Cocalico  54   Garden Spot  13

Conestoga Valley  27   Manheim Central  56

Solanco  14   Lampeter-Strasburg  41

Section 3

Donegal  35   Annville-Cleona  45

Octorara  49   Columbia  52

Elco  48   Pequea Valley  0

Ephrata  24   Lebanon  22

Lancaster Catholic  63   Northern Lebanon  0

Mid-Penn

Capitol

Camp Hill  28   Boiling Springs  19

Steelton-Highspire  58   East Pennsboro  28

Middletown  33   Trinity  9

Colonial

Big Spring  7   West Perry  35

Waynesboro  34   Greencastle-Antrim  0

Shippensburg  27   Northern York  21

Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley  59   Altoona  14

Carlisle  7   CD East  36

Central Dauphin  34   State College  13

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt  42   Hershey  10

Cedar Cliff  31   Mechanicsburg  24

Susquehanna Township  35   Red Land  14

Tri-Valley League

Juniata  49   Halifax  7

Line Mountain  6   Pine Grove  14

Millersburg at Susquenita

Tri-Valley  21   Newport  38

Upper Dauphin  60   Williams Valley  30

York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association

Division I

Northeastern  7   Central York  57

Spring Grove  20  Dallastown  29

New Oxford  27  Red Lion  0

York  28   South Western  17

Division II

Susquehannock  42   Eastern York  20

Gettysburg  19   York Suburban  30

West York  14   Kennard-Dale  42

Division III

York Tech  8   Bermudian Springs  48

Littlestown  20   Biglerville  12

Delone Catholic  44   Fairfield  13

York Catholic  24   Hanover  0

Saturday, October 12

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg (3-1, 5-2) at Harrisburg (2-2, 4-3), 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.