HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Results
Friday, October 11
Non-League
Elizabethtown 6 Penn Manor 37
Dover 37 Mifflin County 21
Lower Dauphin 13 Governor Mifflin 49
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
McCaskey 0 Hempfield 46
Cedar Crest 0 Manheim Township 62
Warwick 7 Wilson 14
Section 2
Cocalico 54 Garden Spot 13
Conestoga Valley 27 Manheim Central 56
Solanco 14 Lampeter-Strasburg 41
Section 3
Donegal 35 Annville-Cleona 45
Octorara 49 Columbia 52
Elco 48 Pequea Valley 0
Ephrata 24 Lebanon 22
Lancaster Catholic 63 Northern Lebanon 0
Mid-Penn
Capitol
Camp Hill 28 Boiling Springs 19
Steelton-Highspire 58 East Pennsboro 28
Middletown 33 Trinity 9
Colonial
Big Spring 7 West Perry 35
Waynesboro 34 Greencastle-Antrim 0
Shippensburg 27 Northern York 21
Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 59 Altoona 14
Carlisle 7 CD East 36
Central Dauphin 34 State College 13
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt 42 Hershey 10
Cedar Cliff 31 Mechanicsburg 24
Susquehanna Township 35 Red Land 14
Tri-Valley League
Juniata 49 Halifax 7
Line Mountain 6 Pine Grove 14
Millersburg at Susquenita
Tri-Valley 21 Newport 38
Upper Dauphin 60 Williams Valley 30
York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association
Division I
Northeastern 7 Central York 57
Spring Grove 20 Dallastown 29
New Oxford 27 Red Lion 0
York 28 South Western 17
Division II
Susquehannock 42 Eastern York 20
Gettysburg 19 York Suburban 30
West York 14 Kennard-Dale 42
Division III
York Tech 8 Bermudian Springs 48
Littlestown 20 Biglerville 12
Delone Catholic 44 Fairfield 13
York Catholic 24 Hanover 0
Saturday, October 12
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg (3-1, 5-2) at Harrisburg (2-2, 4-3), 1 p.m.