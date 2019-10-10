“If you’re a fan of weeds this is the place to go”: Homeowners fed up over front lawns as fix is promised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homeowners say they've been waiting for months to have grass cover their front lawns again on Small Street in West Manchester Township, York County after Columbia Gas replaced lines outside their homes.

"If you're a fan of weeds this is the place to go," said homeowner Randy Zepp, who said the lines were replaced in the spring. He added, "they were supposed to replace the yards and make them right. But, as you can see, here we are seven months later."

Columbia Gas spokesperson Russell Bedell said the company is aware of the issue. And, he said the company won't give up until the repairs are complete.

"For this project, we've run into issues with regrowing the grass. But, we will absolutely keep working until restoration is complete," said Bedell. He added, "we've reseeded yards multiple times, applied straw and mulch, fertilized lawns, and even had watering trucks make multiple visits to promote growth.

He added, the company's landscape contractor is scheduled to do another round of fertilizer over the next few days. Bedell also adds, "we recognize our customer's frustration with the lack of progress."

The lines were replaced, Columbia Gas said, as part of a larger project in the neighborhood which included the replacement of 5,000 feet of main lines and service lines.

As for his new gas lines, Zepp said, "they did a great job as far as that goes."