× Luzerne County man pleads guilty to using fire to commit stalking

SCRANTON — A Luzerne County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to use fire to commit stalking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Philip Finn, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced January 9, 2020.

The charge stemmed from an incident on March 6, 2017 in which Finn used three Molotov cocktails to set fire to the Luzerne County Children and Youth Building to harass and intimidate two Children and Youth Employees, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.