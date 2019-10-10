× Man cited in two-vehicle crash involving school transport van in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Police have cited a 66-year-old Akron man in an accident involving a school transport van that occurred Thursday morning at Pointview Avenue and Parkview Heights.

Gary Burkholder will be cited for failing to yield the right of way in the accident, which occurred around 6:45 a.m., police say. He allegedly pulled onto the roadway into the path of the school van, which struck Burkholder’s pickup truck.

The school van was carry students, none of whom were injured, police say. The driver of the van also escaped injury, according to police.

Burkholder was also uninjured, but his vehicle was damaged and needed to be towed from the scene, according to police.