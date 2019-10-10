× Man faces 26 counts of child pornography charges after raid at Cumberland County home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 32-year-old Hampden Township man is facing 26 counts of charges related to child pornography after a raid of his home by agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, court documents show.

Bobby Glen Williams Jr. was charged after the raid, the culmination of an investigation that began in February, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The investigation began when an agent with the Attorney General’s Office discovered child pornography on a file-sharing site. Four pictures depicted pre-pubescent girls in various states of undress, exposing their genitals and breasts, the complaint states.

Investigators traced the IP address, which turned up a physical address on the 1100 block of Turnbridge Lane in Hampden Township.

Law enforcement agents searched the home on Wednesday, according to the complaint. Several people were at the home at the time of the search, including Williams’ girlfriend and her three-year-old child, according to the complaint.

Williams allegedly came home while the search was in progress and was interviewed by law enforcement. He allegedly admitted to possessing child pornography, but stated he would never hurt children, according to the complaint.

Williams was taken into custody and is being held in Cumberland County Prison on $200,000 bail, court records show.