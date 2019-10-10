Morning clouds Thursday lead to more afternoon sun, then more clouds for the end of the week

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: Some clouds stick with the area through the rest of the week, but the shower chances should stay east of Central PA. Some clouds are back for the morning, especially for the eastern half of the area, but other than that, it’s quiet. Expect morning lows in the middle 40s to lower 50s. The morning clouds east should slowly fade into the afternoon, bringing a good amount of sunshine for all. Afternoon temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. There’s a light breeze, and it’s a touch higher east. Partly clear to mostly cloudy skies are expected through the night. Expect overnight lows to drop into the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Friday brings partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry and seasonable for this time of year, with just a small shower chance. Saturday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a bit of a breeze. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A late day shower is possible, and this chance lasts into the evening as a weak cold front quickly swings through the region. Conditions should dry out and skies should clear out by daybreak on Sunday. There’s more sunshine for Sunday, but afternoon temperatures drop a little bit. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with bountiful sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: The dry conditions continue into early next week! Monday brings plenty of sunshine to Central PA. Temperatures start to turn milder too courtesy of that abundant sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures are near, if not slightly above, average with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday brings more clouds and seasonable temperatures. Expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s. Our next system arrives Wednesday, and this brings the chance for showers. Temperatures turn cooler, with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels