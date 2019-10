× Northbound lanes of I-83 reopened following multi-vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY — Update: All lanes have been reopened, according to a spokesperson for PennDOT.

Previous: A multi-vehicle crash, reportedly involving a tractor trailer, has closed the left lane of Interstate 83 North in York County, according to dispatch.

The incident, which occurred in the area of Exit 19A (PA 462/Market Street), was reported at about 1 p.m.

The right lane is open, according to dispatch.