One person taken to hospital after report of shots fired in Lancaster, dispatch says

LANCASTER — One person was taken to the hospital after a report of shots fired in Lancaster, according to dispatch.

North Queen to East Ross and West Liberty Streets are blocked off with caution tape.

There’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Police are also on scene at Lancaster General Hospital. A truck has been taped off near the emergency trauma center. Officials tell me this is connected to the incident at N. Queen and East Ross Streets. We are told more details will be released on Friday. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/rwFvLyKEXe — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) October 11, 2019

Dispatch confirms one person has been taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of those injuries. @fox43 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) October 11, 2019

North Queen Street to East Ross and West Liberty Streets are also taped off. pic.twitter.com/XqFM1S0gf8 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) October 11, 2019