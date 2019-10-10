Police asking for help to identify Gold’s Gym theft suspects, Hopewell Township

Posted 8:27 AM, October 10, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft at Gold’s Gym in Hopewell Township and are asking for help to identify the suspects.

Police say on October 2, two black females entered the Gold’s Gym women’s locker room and stole a set of keys from a locker. Then they used the key fob to unlock a vehicle in the parking lot and stole a purse from the vehicle, police say.

The female suspect pictured in the surveillance footage, and a male, entered a CVS in Shrewsbury Township and used the victim’s bank card to purchase two $500 Visa gift cards, according to police.

Police say the pair fled the scene in what appears to be a white Nissan Sentra with an unknown registration.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this theft to contact them at 717-428-1011 and speak with Tpr. Daldo or you can call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted persons at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.