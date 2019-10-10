Police investigating shooting of 36-year-old man in Lancaster City
LANCASTER — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Lancaster City.
Police say they were dispatched to the area of North Queen and Ross Streets at 9:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
At around the same time, police say officers observed a vehicle traveling rapidly in the same area, heading toward Lancaster General Hospital.
Officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and discovered they were transporting a shooting victim to the hospital. According to police, the victim has been identified as a 36-year-old man. He’s currently being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, police add.
Anyone with information should contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also submit a tip here or text LANCS plus your message to 847411.
This story has been updated from its previous version.