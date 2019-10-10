× Police investigating shooting of 36-year-old man in Lancaster City

LANCASTER — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Lancaster City.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of North Queen and Ross Streets at 9:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

At around the same time, police say officers observed a vehicle traveling rapidly in the same area, heading toward Lancaster General Hospital.

Officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and discovered they were transporting a shooting victim to the hospital. According to police, the victim has been identified as a 36-year-old man. He’s currently being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, police add.

Police are also on scene at Lancaster General Hospital. A truck has been taped off near the emergency trauma center. Officials tell me this is connected to the incident at N. Queen and East Ross Streets. We are told more details will be released on Friday. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/rwFvLyKEXe — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) October 11, 2019

Anyone with information should contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also submit a tip here or text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

This story has been updated from its previous version.