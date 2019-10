× Police respond to vehicle crash into structure in Lititz

LITITZ — A portion of North Broad Street in Lititz was partially closed Thursday while emergency crews responded to a crash into a structure, according to Lititz Borough Police.

The crash occurred around 11:19 a.m. A vehicle reportedly struck the porch of the Tomato Pie Cafe, damaging the porch at the downtown eatery.

No injuries were reported, according to dispatch.