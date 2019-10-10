Police seek help in identifying participants in ‘doorway donnybrook’ at Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying five women they say were involved in a “doorway donnybrook” at a Lancaster Walmart in August.

According to police, three black women and two Hispanic women got into an altercation at the entrance of the Walmart store on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike at about 4:33 p.m. on August 24.

The group yelled, screamed, and shoved one another, police say. The cause of the fight remains unknown.

The actions of the group alarmed other patrons in the store, who called 911, according to police. The women allegedly fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information on any of the women is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

