Reported crash with entrapment closes PA Turnpike at Blue Mountain Exit

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed in the area of Mile Marker 199.5 while emergency personnel respond to an accident with entrapment, according to emergency dispatch and traffic alert accounts on social media.

The accident has blocked all lanes in both directions between Exit 201 (Blue Mountain) and Exit 189 (Willow Hill).

Traffic is being detoured off the Turnpike at the Carlisle Interchange, according to dispatch. The detour takes traffic from Route 11 North to Interstate 81 South (58 miles), to Maryland Exit No. 4 to Interstate 70 West (48 miles) to Route 30 East (.3 miles) and re-enter at Breezewood Interchange 161/Old 12.

The accident was first reported around 10:39 a.m.

Due to an accident on I-76 at milepost 199 westbound, all traffic has been stopped in both directions. @TotalTrafficPIT@WPXITraffic@KDKAtraffic#PaTurnpike pic.twitter.com/SuTmnvF5Ip — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 10, 2019

Accident I-76WB @ MM199, bet Blue Mountain(Exit 201) & Willow Hill(Exit 189) blocking all lanes — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 10, 2019

UPDATE: Turnpike Planned Detour on I-76 PA Turnpike westbound between Exit 226 – US 11/To I-81 and Exit 161 – US 30/To I-70 affecting any number of lanes — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) October 10, 2019