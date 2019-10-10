× Right lane of Route 283 will be closed in area of Eisenhower Boulevard starting Friday, PennDOT says

DAUPHIN COUNTY — PennDOT will close the right lane of Route 283, from the I-283 South/Route 283 West ramp to the Eisenhower Boulevard intersection Friday night while workers begin reconstructing the ramp spur from Route 283 West to northbound Eisenhower Boulevard, PennDOT announced Thursday.

The restriction will be in place from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, PennDOT says. Westbound Route 283 traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed left lane and will be able to perform normal traffic movements onto Eisenhower Boulevard in the area while the work is being done, according to PennDOT.

The I-283 South/Route 283 West ramp will be placed in a stop condition during this time, with flaggers will be on site to assist traffic during peak travel times starting at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, PennDOT said.

While the restriction is in place, truck and bus traffic will not be able to make the turning radius from the left lane of westbound Route 283 onto northbound Eisenhower Boulevard, and therefore will be directed onto the Route 283 West/I-283 North ramp to access Eisenhower Boulevard from Route 441, PennDOT said.

Those who miss the northbound ramp will be directed to make left turns only onto Eisenhower Boulevard toward eastbound Route 230, turn left on the Airport Connector Road, and follow it to Route 283 West, then take the Route 283 West/I-283 North ramp to Route 441, according to PennDOT.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to pay attention to the signing and message boards identifying new traffic patterns, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews, PennDOT said.

In the event work is completed ahead of schedule, traffic will be restored immediately, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT said it expects the contractor to complete reconstruction of the left lane of eastbound Route 283 and open both eastbound and westbound lanes to unrestricted travel by November 28. Various earthwork operations will be performed during the winter season, along with continued substructure repair work.

Cable median barrier will be installed between December and May 2020, final wearing course will be placed starting in April 2020, and various substructure repair work will continue through the completion of the project in November 2020.