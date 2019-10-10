× Second suspect in Millersburg woman’s overdose death apprehended in New Mexico, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY — One of two men accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Millersburg woman in March has been apprehended in New Mexico, according to State Police.

Michael Paul Leary, 43, is accused of contributing to the death of Dominique Giordano, who died of a drug overdose on March 24.

A second suspect, Delmas Dotson, 52, was taken into custody on Oct. 2. He is accused of delivering prescription drugs to Giordano on March 23. A search of his home on March 25 uncovered an abundance of prescription pills and a concealed handgun, which Dotson was not licensed to carry, police say.

Leary intentionally delayed calling 911 on the night Giordano died, according to police. He also allegedly altered the crime scene, attempted to destroy physical evidence, and erased texts on Giordano’s cell phone before police arrived at the scene, police say.

He was apprehended Wednesday in Albuquerque, and is in the process of being extradited to Pennsylvania to answer charges of criminal homicide, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and tampering with evidence, according to police.