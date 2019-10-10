Starting Friday, GIANT shoppers can start earning rewards for free turkey, family-size lasagna or tofurkey

CARLISLE — Starting Friday, GIANT Food Stores shoppers can start earning rewards points for a free turkey (or $1 off/pound of different brand), family-size lasagna or tofurkey.

Points are earned every time customers shop in-store using their BonusCard. Those who earn 400 points from Friday through Thursday, November 28 can choose to redeem them for the free item certificate. Points can be redeemed starting Friday, November 15.

Shoppers can also earn free side dishes, desserts and more by using the GIANT or MARTIN’S app. On top of that, points earned via the app can be redeemed on up to 14 free items including King’s Hawaiian rolls, Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, Russet potatoes, GIANT brand ice cream and GIANT’S fresh-baked holiday pies.

“Thanksgiving is all about bringing family and friends together to share a special meal but with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we know that’s easier said than done,” said John Ruane, chief merchandising officer of GIANT Food Stores. “At GIANT, we want to do everything we can to make Thanksgiving easier for our customers. Through our brand-new GIANT Choice Rewards program, we’re giving our customers a chance to redeem points for free sides and desserts, as well as a free turkey, saving them both time and money, so they can focus on the people gathered around their table instead of what’s being served on it.”

A current tally of a customer’s extra rewards points can be found at the bottom of their receipt or via the app. Customers are encouraged to check their store for specific program details and eligibility or contact GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Support at 1-888-814-4268.