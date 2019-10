× Warrant issued for man who’s allegedly with runaway juvenile

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 38-year-old man who’s allegedly with a runaway juvenile.

Police say Juan Santos and the teenager, 15-year-old Yaquelin Gonzalez-Perez, were last seen in a green Toyota Sienna with an unknown year and registration.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gonzalez-Perez and Santos should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.