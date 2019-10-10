× WWE Live Holiday Tour is coming to Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — WWE Live Holiday Tour is coming to Hershey.

Hershey Entertainment announced Thursday that the superstars of WWE RAW will be at the Giant Center on Sunday, December 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Several superstars will be there, including Universal Champion Seth Rollins, United States Champion AJ Styles, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, “the Fiend” Bray Wyatt and King Corbin, to name a few, according to Hershey Entertainment.

Tickets for the show start at $15 and are available at Ticketmaster.com the first day of sale (October 18 at 10 a.m.). After that, tickets can be found at HersheyEntertainment.com or the Giant Center Box Office.

For more information, visit Hershey Entertainment.com or WWE.com.