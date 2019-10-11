× 3 Mechanicsburg residents injured in single-vehicle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three Mechanicsburg residents were injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday, police say.

The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fisher Road, according to police.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, damaging the pole and disabling the vehicle. The driver and both passengers, juveniles, were transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.