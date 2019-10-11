Dauphin County DA: Woman facing homicide charges for intentionally hitting and killing boyfriend with car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- A Dauphin County woman is facing Criminal Homicide charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man with her car.

Police say Dolly Hendrickes, 38, intentionally ran over her boyfriend and then took off.

It happened near a triangle median on North Cameron Street and Arsenal Boulevard in Harrisburg on Thursday around 5:15 p.m.

According to The Dauphin County District Attorney, Hendrickes and the victim, Andres Claudio, 67, were in a relationship.

Officials say following an argument, Claudio got out of the car and then walked Eastbound toward Arsenal Boulevard, trying to remove himself from the situation.

A video camera mounted on a truck driving by caught Hendrickes charging her car towards Claudio.

Dozens of drivers witnessed the accident and called 911.

Claudio was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police later located Hendrickes in Susquehanna Township and arrested her.

According to online court records, this isn’t Hendrickes first run-in with the law.

Her criminal record has a laundry list of charges including: Forgery, Theft, Aggravated Assault and most recently Harassment charges which were filed in August.

Hendrickes is currently being held at Dauphin County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, October 28.