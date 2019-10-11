× Harrisburg Police: Woman charged with homicide after intentionally striking, killing pedestrian

HARRISBURG — Police have charged a 38-year-old Dauphin County woman with criminal homicide after they say she intentionally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle and fled the scene in an incident Thursday.

Dolly Serena Hendrickes was located and apprehended in Susquehanna Township after the incident, which occurred at 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of North Cameron Street and Arsenal Boulevard, according to Harrisburg Police.

The victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.