Harrisburg Police: Woman charged with homicide after intentionally striking, killing pedestrian

Posted 1:10 PM, October 11, 2019, by

HARRISBURG — Police have charged a 38-year-old Dauphin County woman with criminal homicide after they say she intentionally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle and fled the scene in an incident Thursday.

Dolly Serena Hendrickes was located and apprehended in Susquehanna Township after the incident, which occurred at 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of North Cameron Street and Arsenal Boulevard, according to Harrisburg Police.

The victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.