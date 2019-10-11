Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
57°
57°
Low
48°
High
72°
Sat
44°
68°
Sun
46°
66°
Mon
46°
70°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 8 New Oxford at Red Lion highlights
Posted 11:13 PM, October 11, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
New Oxford: 27
Red Lion: 0
Popular
Adams County couple facing charges for child rape, endangerment
Teens charged after Ohio photographer killed while taking senior photos
Police investigating shooting of 36-year-old man in Lancaster City
‘Guard your windows, lock your doors’: A warning from police in Lancaster County
Latest News
HSFF 2019 week 8 New Oxford at Red Lion highlights
HSFF 2019 week 8 Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg highlights
HSFF 2019 week 8 Susquehanna Township at Red Land highlights
HSFF 2019 week 8 Northeastern at Central York highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Red Lion at York High
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – October 4, 2019 Week 7
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Red Lion at York High highlights
High School Football Frenzy
News
High School Football: Week 4 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 4 Central York at Red Lion highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 3 Chambersburg at Red Lion highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 7 Dallastown at New Oxford highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 6 New Oxford at Spring Grove highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 results in L-L League, Mid-Penn, Tri-Valley League and YAIAA
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 3 Solanco at New Oxford highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 Week 6 preview
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Links: What they’re saying about tonight’s opening week
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.