× Lancaster County man arrested, charged with 84 counts of animal cruelty

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Caernarvon Township man was arrested Friday and charged with 84 counts of animal cruelty.

Seth Lins, 35, faces seven felony counts, 27 misdemeanors and 50 summary counts of animal cruelty, ranging from aggravated cruelty to animals, neglect of animals (vet care and shelter/protection) and cruelty to animals, court documents show.

The charges stem from a search of Lins’ property by the Pennsylvania SPCA on September 4.

During the search, the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team rescued 55 dogs and puppies over concerns for their welfare: 22 Cane Corsos, 16 French Bulldogs, 13 Border Collies, three Pomskis and one Doberman Pinscher.

The PSPCA says many of the dogs rescued were suffering from severe respiratory infections and at least one puppy required surgery due to infection related to the severity of her pneumonia.

Since being rescued, 26 were surrendered to the PSPCA. All but one of the dogs have been adopted — the remaining dog required eye surgery and is in the recovery process, the PSPCA says.

The other 29 dogs are housed under protective custody of the PSPCA pending Lins relinquishing them or through the adjudication of the court case.

“Today the Pennsylvania SPCA’s has fulfilled its promise, bringing to account the individual responsible for the suffering of numerous dogs and puppies,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the PSPCA. “We are grateful for the continued support of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and look forward to the day the remaining dogs in our care are able to find loving homes.”

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Tips can be left anonymously.