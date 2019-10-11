Man charged in connection to Tracy Krohs disappearance to be formally arraigned for perjury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A man connecting him to a 30 year old cold case in Pennsylvania, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The first arrest in relation to the disappearance of Tracy Kroh, 54-year-old Matthew Webster will be formally arraigned at the Dauphin County prison on perjury charges.

This comes after investigators say he admitted to a key witness that he was involved with Kroh's disappearance. However, he lied to a jury and then denied that the conversation even happened. In a set of audio recordings released last month, that same witness recalled Webster's alleged confession.

"He said that him and a couple of buddies were up at the square and she happened to be up there and they all wanted to have a good time, so it was supposed to be just a rape and it was supposed to be done, but then it turned out to be a lot more than that, and that's all I know," said the woman.

"One thing led to another those were his exact words," she added.

In the recording the woman went on to say how Webster told her that the cops think they know everything, but they don't and that he wasn't the only one involved.

The woman whose name FOX43 has chosen to keep private then added, she think Kroh is somewhere on his property on Middle Road in Halifax Township. Police have yet to find any evidence there connecting him to her disappearance.

This case has left investigators puzzled for 30 years.

Kroh was 17-years-old at the time of her disappearance. The Dauphin County teenager was last seen on August 5, 1989 at a trailer park in Halifax when she was trying to visit her sister and brother-in-law.

After dropping off a barbecue grill and some store coupons, authorities say she never made it home.

Webster's formal arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., on Friday at the Dauphin County Prison.