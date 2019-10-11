× Meth operation busted in Lancaster

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrested two Reading women they say were transporting meth to Lancaster. Detectives stopped a green Honda Civic on South Ridge Road in Reinholds on October 4. Detectives found about six ounces of methamphetamine in the Honda, occupied by Lisandra Hance-Ramirez, 48, and Alexia M. Perez, both of Reading.The meth has an estimated street value of about $3,000. Detectives said the women were trafficking from Reading to Lancaster County. Hance-Ramirez and Perez were arraigned on felony charges and bail was set at $500,000 apiece.

