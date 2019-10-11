Plentiful sun Friday, then seasonal with a small shower chance for the weekend!

MILD WITH PLENTIFUL SUN: Clear skies remain across Central PA on this Friday morning, and it’s expected to stay like that through the rest of the day. It’s a seasonably cool start, with temperatures starting in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds are light to quiet, and there’s a few patchy areas of haze or fog. Skies stay sunny through the afternoon, but there could be just a few clouds out east at times. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. All is quiet for Friday evening plans, with skies staying mostly clear. Clouds start to filter in close to daybreak ahead of the next system. Lows dip into the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry and seasonable for this time of year, with just a small shower chance. Saturday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a bit of a breeze. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. An afternoon shower is possible as a weak cold front quickly swings through the region. This chance is gone by early evening. Conditions clear fast, leaving bountiful sunshine by Sunday morning. There’s more sunshine throughout the day on Sunday, but afternoon temperatures drop a little bit. Expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s with bountiful sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: The dry conditions continue into early next week! Monday brings plenty of sunshine to Central PA. Temperatures start to turn milder too courtesy of that abundant sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures are near, if not slightly above, average with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday brings more clouds and seasonable temperatures. Expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s. Our next system arrives Wednesday, and this brings the chance for showers. Temperatures turn cooler, with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Thursday brings unseasonably cool temperatures, with plenty of clouds, breezy conditions, and afternoon temperatures in the 50s!!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels