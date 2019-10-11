× Prince’s estate complains — again — about President Trump’s use of ‘Purple Rain’ at Minnesota rally

MINNEAPOLIS — President Donald Trump’s musical selection during a rally in Minneapolis didn’t sit well with Prince’s estate Thursday night.

“Purple Rain” was played during the rally in the music legend’s hometown and the estate was quick to respond with a tweet. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

This isn’t the first time the estate has asked the Trump campaign to stop playing Prince’s music.

In the same tweet, the estate embedded a letter dated “October 15, 2018,” showing the Trump campaign agreed to stop using Prince’s music.

It reads: “… to avoid any future dispute, we write to inform that the Campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward.”

The Trump campaign has heard this tune before. “Stop playing our music.”

The list includes Ozzy Osbourne, Rihanna, Adele, Neil Young, George Harrison’s estate, Steven Tyler and Pharrell Williams.