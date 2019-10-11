× Shep Smith announces he is leaving Fox News

In a stunning announcement, Shepard Smith announced on his Friday show that after more than two decades at Fox News, he was stepping down as chief news anchor, and leaving the network.

“This is my last newscast here,” Smith said.

Smith said that he recently asked Fox to allow him to leave to begin a “new chapter.”

“After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged,” Smith said.

Smith signed off his newscast saying, “Even in our current polarized nation, it is my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive.”

